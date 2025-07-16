Three killed in lightning strikes in Bihar's Nalanda

Patna, July 16 Three persons lost their lives while two others were seriously injured in separate lightning incidents on Wednesday in Bihar's Nalanda district, an official said.

The first incident occurred at Daudpur Vishambar Bigha village under the jurisdiction of Noor Sarai police station when a woman, Yashoda Devi, was stuck by lightning.

She was planting paddy in the field when the lightning struck, killing her on the spot.

Villagers described her as the head of the family, calling her death an irreparable loss.

The second tragic incident occurred at Girdhar Chak village under Vena police station when a man named Randhir Prasad became a victim of the lightning strike.

He was also working in his farm land when struck by lightning. He was rushed to the nearest healthcare centre, where doctors declared him dead.

The third incident occurred at Makhdumpur village under the jurisdiction of Nagarnausa police station when a woman identified as Seema Devi lost her life due to a lightning strike.

She was engaged in household work in the courtyard when lightning struck, leading to her death on the spot.

Apart from these fatalities, two others sustained severe burns due to lightning in separate villages.

Both injured have been admitted to the district Sadar hospital, where their condition remains critical.

The district administration has initiated the relief process for the affected families. As per the Bihar government norms, each of the deceased's family would receive Rs 4 lakh compensation in such a tragic natural calamity.

In view of continuing rain and lightning risks, the administration has appealed to the public to remain cautious, advising them to avoid working in open fields during rain, lightning and thunderstorms.

It has directed people to take shelter indoors during adverse weather conditions.

The Disaster Management Department has also issued a list of safety precautions for lightning incidents to minimize further casualties in the district.

