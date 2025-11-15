Three killed in road accident in Jalpaiguri

Kolkata, Nov 15 Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a motorbike and a pick-up van on a bridge over the Teesta river in Jalpaiguri district of north Bengal, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred late Friday night in the Balapara area.

According to police, two people died on the spot, while another was thrown into the river due to the impact of the collision.

He had been missing since the accident. His body was recovered from the river on Saturday morning, eight hours after the incident, police said.

Following the incident, police officers arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter. It is suspected that this accident may have occurred due to the loss of control by either one of the vehicles.

According to locals, three people were riding on the motorbike when the pick-up van approached from the opposite direction. The head-on collision occurred after one of the vehicles lost control. The three were thrown off the bike. While two landed on the bridge, another fell into the Teesta River.

The police reached the spot after receiving the information. The two were quickly rescued and taken to the Super Specialty Hospital of Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital. The doctors there declared both of them dead on arrival.

However, since the incident, another biker has gone missing. On Saturday morning, the body of Bappa Barman, a resident of Sukanta Nagar adjacent to Jalpaiguri city, was recovered from the river under the bridge. Police claimed that the impact was so great that the body fell off the bridge immediately after the accident.

“The accident took place around 11 p.m. Two people died on the spot and one went missing. His body was fished out this morning. It is still unclear whether he died due to the impact or by drowning. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” a senior Jalpaiguri district police officer said.

