Three killed in road accident in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 6 Three people were killed and many injured on Monday in a road accident in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Police said, “A Tempo Traveller vehicle bearing registration number JK02AB-3355 on its way from Koteranka towards Rajouri met with an accident at Palma.

“In the incident many persons received injuries among them three succumbed while others have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

“Police have taken cognisance of the incident.”

More details were awaited.

