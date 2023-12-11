Three killed in SUV-dumper collision in Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 11 Three persons, including two women, were killed when an SUV collided head-on with a dumper on the Kalyani Expressway in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday.

Six other persons were severely injured in the accident.

The injured persons were shifted to Kolkata and currently are undergoing treatment at a city-based hospital.

According to the district police officers, the accident happened on Monday morning when the speeding SUV had a head-on collision with a dumper coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the SUV died and two other women passengers also died on the spot. The cops of the local Rahara Police Station recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The police also arranged for the shifting of the injured passengers in the SUV to the hospital in Kolkata.

The police suspect that in probability the driver of the SUV had fallen asleep while driving which led to the accident.

