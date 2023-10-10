Three killed in two separate road accidents in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 Three persons, including two minors, were killed in separate incidents of road accident in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Tuesday.

“The 30-year-old Runu Padhan and her minor son Lipu were sleeping at an open ground near Mahabirod village when the duo was mowed down by a speeding truck on late Monday night. The locals tried to stop the vehicle but the accused driver managed to flee from the spot after the accident,” said a police official.

In this accident, the mother died on the spot while her son succumbed on way to the Sub-divisional Hospital at Kamakhyanagar.

Police said that an investigation is underway in this case and initiated a probe to apprehend the accused driver.

Police said that the deceased Runu Padhan and her family members used to work as daily wagers and had no permanent residence in the locality.

They used to sleep at the open ground where the villagers usually park their heavy vehicles in the night, the police said.

In another case, a class IX student reportedly was killed when a mini truck coming from behind hit her cycle near Ranja village of Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Padmini Sahoo was a resident of Derasing.

