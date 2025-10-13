Three killed, several injured as tractor-trolley overturns near Indore

Indore, Oct 13 Three persons were killed and twenty-five others injured in a tragic road accident occurred near Chandravatiganj in Sanwer, close to Indore, when a tractor-trolley overturned.

However, another death was confirmed later by officials.

Those killed in the accident who have been identified as Jankibai (40) and Kamla Bai (50), while a minor died when he was being transported for medical assistance.

According to police officials, two others are critical and will soon be taken to any of the Indore hospitals.

The victims were reportedly farmers and returning home after a day’s work in the fields.

The tractor-trolley, commonly used in rural areas for group transport, lost balance and overturned, causing all passengers to be thrown off and injured. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed.

The farm labourers were returning from Ratankhedi to their homes in Hariakhedi and Biwikhedi. The vehicle overturned mid-way, the police said. Emergency services responded swiftly, with 15 ambulances dispatched to the scene.

The injured were transported to Civil Hospital Sanwer for immediate medical attention.

The district administration has alerted government and private hospitals to manage the influx of casualties. A senior police officer said approximately 25 farmers including women were travelling in the trolley at the time of the incident.

“All those seated in the trolley sustained injuries when it overturned,” the officer said. Tractor-trolleys are frequently used by farmers’ community for passenger transport, a practice that poses significant safety concerns.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and assess whether overloading or road conditions played a role.

Local officials have assured that necessary medical care is being provided to the injured and that further support will be extended to the families of the deceased. The community remains in mourning as the region grapples with the aftermath of this devastating accident.

