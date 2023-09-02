Three labourers injured in cement factory fire in Bihar

Patna, Sep 2 Three labourers sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at cement factory in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Friday.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Sadar hospital in Sasaram, where the condition of two is stated to be critical.

The mishap took place during a cleaning drive in one section of the factory.It took the fire department two hours to douse the flame.

The exact reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

