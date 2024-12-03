Three lakh illegal buildings to face MCG action in Gurugram 

Gurugram, Dec 3 The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will take action against 3 lakh illegal buildings being developed in the residential areas.

Along with the fine, the civic body will also conduct a demolition drive against such offenders.

In this regard, the MCG has implemented the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Under this, the building owner who has done illegal construction will be given a notice to demolish the building as well as the notice will be attached to the property ID.

Building owners who have done illegal construction will now have to pay three times the property tax to the MCG.

More than 3 lakh buildings have been built within the limits of MCG without any building plan. Currently, construction for more than 1,500 illegal buildings is underway in the city.

This property tax will be collected till the building owner demolishes the building or abides by the rules set for the infrastructure.

The Joint Commissioner of zone-1 of the Municipal Corporation has issued notices to more than 300 people who have done illegal construction under the new rule. Along with giving notice to the owners, a copy has also been sent to the regional taxation officer. Now, the tax wing will impose three times the property tax on the property ID of those building owners.

"The building owners who have done illegal construction will now have to pay three times the property tax to the corporation under the new act. This property tax continues till the building owner does not demolish his building or if the residential property is being used for commercial purposes, he does not convert it to residential use. The work of giving notices has been started in this regard," Pradeep Kumar, Joint Commissioner-1, MCG, Gurugram said.

