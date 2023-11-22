Three linked to Pak-based terror module arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 22 Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police has arrested three people linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module, Director General of Police Guarav Yadav said on Wednesday.

The police recovered eight weapons, nine magazines and 30 cartridges from their possession.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur jail under UAPA cases, he said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered in Bathinda.

