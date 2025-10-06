Three Maoists detained in Dantewada; IED safely recovered in joint operation

New Delhi, Oct 6 In a major success for security forces battling Naxalite insurgency in South Bastar Dantewada, three suspected Maoists were detained and a live pressure IED was recovered during a joint operation conducted by Malewahi Police Station and CRPF personnel on Monday.

The operation was part of an ongoing anti-Naxalite campaign led by Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai, Additional SPs Udit Pushkar and RK Barman.

The campaign has intensified patrols and search operations across the district, resulting in a series of arrests and recoveries.

Acting on a tip-off from an informer about suspicious activity near the Satdhar bridge, a joint team from Malewahi Police Station and CRPF’s (Central Reserve Police Force) Malewahi Camp moved swiftly to the location. Upon arrival, three individuals attempted to hide but were quickly surrounded and detained.

The suspects were identified as Santu Mandavi (36), Maniram alias Manish (24), and Sukhman Mandavi (24), all residents of Kahchenar village, a police official said.

During interrogation, the trio confessed to being active members of the banned CPI(M) Maoist organisation and admitted their involvement in a recent IED blast near Satdhar bridge that injured two CRPF jawans. They also revealed the presence of a live pressure IED in the area.

Following their disclosure, the joint team proceeded to the site and recovered a 1 kg pressure IED, which was safely deactivated on the spot, said the officials.

Alongside the explosive device, other materials used in the blast were also seized.

A Naxalite identification card was found during the operation, further confirming their affiliation. The suspects are currently in custody, and formal arrest procedures are underway. They will be presented before the court for further legal action.

This operation underscores the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence and field action in curbing insurgent activities.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining pressure on Naxalite networks and ensuring the safety of both civilians and security personnel in the region. The campaign continues with renewed momentum and vigilance.

