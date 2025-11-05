Three Maoists reportedly killed in Bijapur encounter; search operation underway

Raipur, Nov 5 In a fresh flare-up of anti-Maoist operations, security forces in Chhattisgarh have reportedly killed three Maoist insurgents during an ongoing encounter in the dense forests of Bijapur district.

The clash erupted on Wednesday in the Tarlaguda region, near the border of Telangana, where joint teams of police and paramilitary forces are conducting combing operations, police sources said.

While official confirmation is awaited, sources suggest that the bodies of three Maoists have been recovered and weapons seized from the site.

The encounter is said to be taking place in the forested stretches between Annaram and Marimalla villages, areas known for Maoist activity and difficult terrain.

Police teams remain deployed in the jungle, and the operation was still active as of Wednesday evening.

Intelligence inputs had earlier indicated movement of armed cadres in the region, prompting a swift response from the District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force units.

A statement was issued in the afternoon that “several contingents of security forces are actively engaged in operations in the Bijapur area. At present, the situation is completely normal during the operation. Any information on significant outcome related to the operation will be provided in due course.”

Preliminary reports indicate that the Maoists may have belonged to local area committees operating along the inter-state border.

The seizure of arms and ammunition suggests the presence of a well-armed group, possibly tasked with disrupting ongoing development efforts in the region.

This incident comes amid intensified counter-insurgency efforts by both the state and central governments.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently reiterated the Centre’s commitment to eradicating Maoism from India by March 2026.

Since the formation of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh in January 2024, over 2,100 Maoists have surrendered, 1,785 have been arrested, and 477 have been killed in various operations.

The Chhattisgarh government continues to push its dual-track strategy—military pressure alongside rehabilitation.

Programmes like the 'Atmasamarpan evam Punarvas Niti 2025' and 'Niyad Nella Nar Yojana' aim to reintegrate former Maoists into mainstream society by offering livelihood support and social reintegration.

As the search operation continues in Bijapur’s rugged terrain, officials remain cautious but hopeful that the encounter will yield further breakthroughs.

