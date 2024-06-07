Three men try to enter Parliament complex on fake IDs, Delhi Police launch probe

New Delhi, June 7 Delhi Police have launched a probe after three men, also labourers were nabbed for entering a highly secure Parliament on forged Aadhaar cards, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on June 4 and the three were identified as Kasim, Monis and Soyeb.

The three have been booked under Sections 465 (forgery), Section 419 (cheating by personation), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), Section 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and Section 468 (forgery for cheating) at Parliament Street police station.

According to FIR, the CISF official deployed at Parliament House, Iron Gate No. 03 for checking photo IDs, on June 4 at 1.30 p.m. detected three workers -- Kasim, Monis and Soyeb, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, while they were trying to get entry on Casual entry pass.

"Monis and Kasim displayed the same Aadhaar card number with the individual's photo. They made these forged documents under a conspiracy and used them as genuine and Kasim also impersonated Monis," read the FIR.

The FIR further said that all three workers are working under the contractor Sahnawaj Alam who hired them.

"Furthermore, it seems to be either one or both Aadhaar cards of Monis and Kasim were forged," it said.

They were hired for construction work in the MP lounge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor