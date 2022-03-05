Three men try to rob ATM after watching video on YouTube, arrested

Delhi Police have arrested three criminals from Nangloi area. The three had tried to break into an ATM at night and withdraw money. Police have seized a drill machine, a screw driver and several other items from them. Which was used to withdraw money from ATMs. The incident also involved a minor.

According to the information received, the Nangloi police station received a call from the bank's headquarters on the night of March 2 that the movements of some people at one of their ATMs in the Nangloi area were suspicious. As soon as the police control room and police station got information about this. Police vehicles patrolling the area were immediately alerted. Seeing the police arriving at the scene, the three thieves jumped out of the ATM and started fleeing in different directions. However, the police chased and arrested all the three.

Police seized all the ATM-breaking devices from the thieves. One of the three accused arrested was a minor. The other two accused were arrested by the police and sent to jail. According to police, the accused, when questioned, were identified as residents of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The three live together in a rented room in Prem Nagar area. Meanwhile, a few days ago, all three watched a video on YouTube and then plotted to blow up an ATM. While all three were cutting electric wires, an emergency call was made to the bank's headquarters, which immediately informed the police, who arrested all three.