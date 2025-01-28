Three minors killed as bike hits flyover divider in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 28 Three minors were killed when a motorbike they were riding rammed into a road divider on Dr Manmohan Singh flyover here on Tuesday.

Police said the accident occurred in the early hours on the Bahadurpura-Aramghar flyover under the limits of Attapur Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Two of the minors died on the spot while a third succumbed at Osmania Hospital. The deceased were aged between 14-15 years, said AIMIM MLA Mohammad Mubeen, who visited the Osmania Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Maaz Qadri, Mohammed Ahmed and Syed Imran. They were heading towards Aramghar from Bahadurpura.

According to police, overspeeding and triple-riding led to the mishap. Attapur police shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital mortuary for autopsy and took up further investigation.

The flyover connecting Bahadurpura at Nehru Zoological Park to Aramghar crossroads was inaugurated early this month. This is the second-longest flyover in the city.

In another accident in the city on Tuesday, a 10-year-old girl died after coming under the wheels of a truck in the Sheikhpet area. The accident occurred when the girl was on her way to school with her father on a motorbike. The two-wheeler was hit by the truck and the girl fell under the wheels of the truck. The girl died on the spot. Gaddam Atharvi was a Class five student at the Delhi School of Excellence in Manikonda.

In the third accident, a Class 10 student died after the scooty she was riding was hit by a truck in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The accident occurred when the girl was returning home from tuition. She died on the spot. Police said negligence by the truck driver led to the mishap. A case was registered at Medipally police station of Rachakonda commissionerate. Police took the truck driver into custody and took up an investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor