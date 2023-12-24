Three minors murder alleged assaulter in south Delhi , attempt to burn body

New Delhi, Dec 24 Three minors killed a 25-year-old man, who had allegedly sexually assaulted one of them, and tried to burn his body to destroy the evidence, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The minors alleged that the man, identified as Azad, who was declared a ‘Bad Character’ of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, had sexually assaulted one of them on several occasions.

According to police, on Saturday morning, information was received regarding the apprehension of three suspects by an Emergency Response Vehicle staff.

The trio, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, are residents of Nizamuddin Basti.

"They disclosed that they had murdered a man, Azad, also a resident of the same locality, and his dead body is lying in Khusro Park," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo.

Upon their confession, the Investigating Officer reached the spot and found a half-burnt body lying there.

"The crime team inspected the scene of crime and the body was taken to AIIMS for preservation," said the DCP.

On questioning, the trio revealed that on Thursday at around 10 p.m, they had murdered Azad because he tried to sexually assault one of them on various occasions and to take revenge, they brutally assaulted and murdered him.

"They also tried to burn the dead body with the help of dry grass and clothes to destroy the evidence and identity of the deceased. Weapons of offence i.e. khukri type weapon, stones and a wooden staff used for committing the offence have been recovered," the DCP said.

