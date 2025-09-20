Three Nigerian nationals living illegally in Delhi detained; to be deported

New Delhi, Sep 20 The Delhi Police has detained three Nigerian nationals found to be living illegally in India, officials said on Saturday. Deportation proceedings have been initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) after completing necessary legal formalities, the Operations Cell of Delhi Police's South West District added.

The Nigerian individuals have been identified as 29-year-old Eloumuno Gabriel, a resident of Amambra; 33-year-old Chinedu Paulinus, a resident of Asaba; and 26-year-old Sunusi Sani, a resident of Lagos.

According to police, the trio initially insisted that they possessed valid visas deposited with the Nigerian mission. However, verification carried out with the High Commission of Nigeria and the Immigration Department revealed that they had overstayed in India and had not returned to their country despite the expiry of their visas.

Authorities had received Intelligence inputs regarding illegal African migrants residing in Sagarpur and Palam village areas.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team intercepted the three suspects and sought identification documents. When they failed to produce valid visas, they admitted to living in India illegally.

A search of their mobile phones led to the recovery of digital copies of their passports and Nigerian national ID cards.

The police said that during questioning, the men revealed that they had been doing housekeeping jobs along with some African acquaintances in Shahpura, Gurugram, and Noida.

They were residing in Dwarka Sector-01 near Palam village at the time of their detention and were looking for work when apprehended, officials confirmed.

Police have said the trio will remain in custody until the deportation process is completed in coordination with immigration authorities.

