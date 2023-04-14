Three Odisha residents nabbed in Bengal with 600 kilograms of marijuana

By IANS | Published: April 14, 2023 01:03 PM 2023-04-14T13:03:03+5:30 2023-04-14T13:20:17+5:30

Kolkata, April 14 The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police on Friday claimed to have ...

Three Odisha residents nabbed in Bengal with 600 kilograms of marijuana | Three Odisha residents nabbed in Bengal with 600 kilograms of marijuana

Three Odisha residents nabbed in Bengal with 600 kilograms of marijuana

Next

Kolkata, April 14 The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four people, including three residents of Odisha, with 600 kilograms of marijuana in a late night operation.

CID sources said based on a tip-off, their sleuths conducted raid and search operations at a particular location near Kona Expressway Highway at Liluah in Kolkata adjacent Howrah district on late Thursday night.

"We had information that a huge quantity of marijuana had been brought from Odisha and was stocked at a warehouse in that area. The aim was to market them in different districts adjacent to Howrah. However, before it could be done, our sleuths seized that marijuana consignment and arrested a total of four, including three from Odisha," a CID source said.

He also said that the estimated market value of the consignments seized will be around Rs 1 crore. The arrested persons will be produced at a city- court on Friday, where CID will seek their custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Criminal Investigation Department West Bengal Police Crime branch-crime investigation department Criminal investigation department - crime branch Home department of west bengal government West bengal home department Criminal investigation departments State crime investigation department Crime branch-criminal investigation department Crime investigation department of west bengal