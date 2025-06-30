Three of a family killed as bike crashes into tree in Jharkhand’s Khunti

Ranchi, June 30 Three members of a family, including a father and his young son, lost their lives after the bike they were riding rammed into a tree in Jharkhand's Khunti, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place near Sangor village on the Karra-Birda road under the Karra police station limits, about 45 km from the state capital, Ranchi.

According to police, 48-year-old Rela Minj, a resident of Malgo village, was on his way with his 20-year-old son Abhishek Minj and nephew Rohit Minj, also 20, when he lost control of the motorcycle.

The two-wheeler veered off the road and crashed into a roadside tree with such force that it was badly mangled, and all three riders were flung off.

Hearing the loud crash, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police. A team led by the Karra police station in-charge, Manish Kumar, arrived and, with the help of villagers, rushed the injured to a nearby hospital in Karra. However, doctors declared all three brought dead.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the bike was being driven at high speed and none of the three riders was wearing a helmet.

As news of the accident reached Malgo village, a large number of relatives and locals gathered at the hospital, many of them inconsolable. The bodies have been sent to Khunti Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

In another road mishap in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga town on Monday, a 62-year-old Chandan Bharti was killed after being hit by a speeding truck at Powerganj Chowk.

Bharti, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Path in the town, was reportedly on his way somewhere on a motorcycle when the truck struck him. He died on the spot.

Bharti had retired recently from the position of manager at the Girivar Shishu Sadan School, where he had served for several years. Police reached the spot soon after the incident and sent the body for a post-mortem.

