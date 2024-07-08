Three of a family killed as car rams into parked truck in Andhra

Amaravati, July 8 Three members of a family were killed and two others injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked container truck in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on the highway near Laxminagar in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal when the car hit the truck, which was parked on the roadside.

A young woman techie, who was returning home after appearing in an interview at a software company in Hyderabad, her mother and son were killed.

Rachabattuni Bhagyashree (26) along with her family was returning to Rajavolu in East Godavari district. Her two-year-old son, Rachabattuni Naga Nithin Kumar, and mother Bomma Kamaladevi (53) also died on the spot.

Bhagyashree’s other son Naga Shanmukh and driver Vamshi were injured and both were admitted to a hospital at Eluru.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

