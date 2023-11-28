Three on bike killed after collision with police jeep in Bihar's Nalanda

Patna, Nov 28 Three men on a bike, travelling with high speed, were killed when they rammed a police vehicle head on in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accident occurred at Ruchakpur village under Ekangarsarai police station on Hilsa-Ekangarsarai road around 4.15 pm.

The police vehicle was escorting the prisoners van towards Hilsa sub-divisional court when the high speed bike rammed it head on.

"Three persons on the bike sustained grievous injuries and were taken to primary health centre at Ekangarsarai where doctors declared them brought dead. The identification of the deceased has not been ascertained yet," Ekangarsarai SHO Sumit Kumar said.

He also said that some police personnel on the jeep also sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

