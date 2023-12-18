Three persons of a family gunned down in Bihar

Patna, Dec 18 Three persons of a family were gunned down in Bihar’s Madhepura district on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 12.30 a.m. in Sakarpura village under the Sadar police station limits when the victims were preparing to sleep.

The unidentified miscreants barged into their house and shot them.

The victims have been identified as Suryanarayan Shah (50), his wife Anita Devi (46) and son Pradyuman Shah (25).

“We have learnt about the incident of a triple murder in Sakarpura village and recovered the bodies. The reasons for the murder are not ascertained yet. We have constituted a high-level investigation team to probe this matter and arrest the accused,” said Pravendra Bharti, SDPO of Sadar range Madhepura.

Suryanarayan is survived by two daughters and a son.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor