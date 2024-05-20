Three persons rescued after fire breaks out at showroom in Karol Bagh
May 20, 2024
New Delhi, May 20 Three men were rescued after a fire broke out at a garment store in ...
New Delhi, May 20 Three men were rescued after a fire broke out at a garment store in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Monday evening, a fire department official said.
Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg, said that a call regarding the blaze at a clothing showroom on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh was received at 5:28 p.m.
Initially, three occupants were seen stuck on the top floor of the building.
“They were taken out of the building with the help of the public using a ladder,” said a senior official.
“Around 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. While no one is reportedly stuck inside, a search is being carried out to ensure the safety of the occupants," a police officer said.
