Three policemen in UP suspended for negligence in gang-rape case

Kushinagar (UP), Sep 27 SP Kushinagar, Dhawal Jaiswal, has suspended key members of the police force in the Captanganj circle here following a viral video that showed a minor girl being gang-raped in a moving car.

Among those suspended are Station In-Charge Vinay Kumar Singh, Sub-Inspector Manglesh Mishra, and women constable Ankita Singh.

ASP Ritesh Singh confirmed that the case involved four accused, three of whom have been named in the video as Qayamuddin, Jahangir, and Sikander.

The police apprehended them following a raid on their residence, while one unnamed accused remains at large.

The harrowing incident occurred on September 9 in a village under the Captanganj police station’s jurisdiction. The accused, Qayamuddin, lured a minor girl to a gym, abducted her at gunpoint, and subsequently raped her in a hut.

Qayamuddin then called his friends, who forced the girl into a car and raped her.

SP Kushinagar Dhawal Jaiswal took prompt notice of the viral video and initiated a fresh investigation into the case, which had been previously set aside following an alleged misleading report from the police station in charge of Captanganj.

A police team led by ASP contacted the victim, who tearfully recounted her ordeal to senior police officials. The victim disclosed that her father had previously approached the police station in charge to register a case.

However, after a medical examination, she was sent away with her parents.

It was later revealed that police station in-charge Vinay Singh had close ties to the main accused, Jahangir.

In an attempt to protect Jahangir and conceal the incident, Vinay Singh omitted crucial details when reporting the victim’s application to the SP’s office.

The police have now registered cases against those involved in the relevant offences and Jaiswal confirmed the suspension of the police station in charge of Captanganj, as well as two other officers, for neglect.

