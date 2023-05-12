Three Punjab residents held in Delhi for supplying drugs trafficked from Pak

New Delhi, May 12 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three Punjab residents from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi for their alleged involvement in a drugs nexus linked to Pakistan. The accused were allegedly supplying drugs trafficked from Pakistan via drones in Punjab and other states.

Punjab Police have taken custody of the trio identified as Dharmendra Singh, a resident of Amritsar, Malkit Singh and Harpal Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran in Punjab.

Sources said that they were receiving drugs from a peddler sitting across the border and working at the behest of Pakistan's secret agency ISI.

According to the police, the trio, who even had links with Indian fugitives now based in the Philippines and the United States, was supplying drugs in Punjab and other states since 2011 and the money earned from the process was transferred through a hawala network to Pakistan.

The police have also recovered arms and ammunition from the accused persons' possession.

