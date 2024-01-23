Three rail workers run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23 In a shocker, three Western Railway (WR) staffers were run over by suburban local train near Vasai Station during the morning peak hour rush, here on Tuesday, an official said.

According to WR chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur, the three deceased persons are identified as: Vasu Mitra, SSE/Sig at Bhayander, Somnath Uttam, ESM-I, and an assistant Sachin Wankhede.

The details of the tragic accident that claimed the trio are not yet available and police have started investigations, even as the WR condoled the deaths of three colleagues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor