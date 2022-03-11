Three rhinos sent to Assam State Zoo from Kaziranga

Three rhinos, which were separated from their mother in 2019, were sent to Assam State Zoo from Kaziranga on Thursday.

Dr Samsul Ali, veterinary surgeon said, "The age of three rhinos is around 2-3 years. The rhinos were unconscious and sent to the zoo under security arrangements of the forest department. They were rescued by CWRC from Kohra, Biswanath and Agratuli areas. These rhinos were rescued during the 2019 flood."

( With inputs from ANI )

