Three schoolkids injured in accident in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna May 22 Three students of a private school sustained injuries after speeding bus rammed their van in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Bihpur Chowk on NH 31 near Jhandapur outpost around 11 a.m.

The injured students were admitted in Bhagalpur medical college and hospital, Mayaganj. Their condition is said to be stable.

The driver of the school van was also injured in this accident.

As per eyewitnesses, the school van was on the way to drop the children at their respective homes buy as it reached Bihpur Chowk, a speeding bus rammed it head on.

