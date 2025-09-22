Three sentenced to life in Ranchi builder Kamal Bhushan murder case, two acquitted

Ranchi, Sep 22 The Ranchi District Court on Monday sentenced three accused to life imprisonment in the sensational murder case of prominent builder and land dealer Kamal Bhushan.

The court of Additional Judge Anand Prakash held Rahul Kujur, his father W. Kujur, and their associate Kavish Adnan guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Two others accused in the case -- Rahul’s mother Sushila Kujur and approver Munawar Afaq -- were acquitted for lack of evidence.

The murder took place on May 30, 2022, when a 55-year-old Kamal Bhushan was shot dead in broad daylight near his residence in the busy Ratu Road area of Ranchi.

The incident shocked the city, given Bhushan’s stature as a well-known businessman with considerable influence in the real estate sector.

Investigations revealed that the crime was rooted in a bitter family feud. Bhushan’s daughter had married Rahul Kujur against his wishes, leading to tension between the father and son-in-law. Alongside this, disputes over property and finances further deepened the rift.

Police said Rahul not only sought control over his wife’s family’s wealth but also feared that his powerful father-in-law might harm him. This allegedly pushed him to conspire in Bhushan’s murder.

According to the charge sheet, Rahul, with the help of his close friend Kavish Adnan, executed the killing. On the day of the incident, W. Kujur -- Rahul’s father -- kept track of Bhushan’s movements. As Bhushan stepped out of his home, Rahul and Kavish ambushed him and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

The trio then fled to their home in the Ratu police station area, where they hid the weapons used in the crime.

Police arrested five people in connection with the murder -- Rahul Kujur, W. Kujur, Kavish Adnan, Sushila Kujur, and Munawar Afaq. While the first three were convicted, the court found insufficient evidence to establish the involvement of Sushila and Munawar, leading to their acquittal.

At the time of the arrests, then Ranchi SSP Surendra Kumar Jha had stated that the murder was driven primarily by financial disputes and Bhushan’s opposition to his daughter’s marriage to Rahul.

