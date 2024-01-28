Three students drown in Krishna river in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Jan 28 Three students were drowned while swimming in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Sunday, police said.

Class 8 students N. Nagasai Karthikya and K. Prashanth and intermediate second year student Gagan, all residents of Vijayawada, had gone for swimming in the afternoon.

S.K. Shahrukh, another student accompanying them, did not enter the water and was sitting on the river embankment.

Even before locals could respond to his cries for help, the trio drowned.

On receipt of information, police and fire fighting personnel reached the spot and began the search for the missing boys. They later found the bodies of all the three students.

