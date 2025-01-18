Three suspected Rohingya infiltrators from Myanmar nabbed in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 18 Three suspected illegal Rohingya infiltrators from Myanmar were arrested at the busy Sealdah railway station in central Kolkata on Saturday, police said.

The arrested infiltrators include two women and a man. They have been identified as Nur Fatema, Sabu Panekar, and Abdul Rahman. Both the women are below 18 years of age.

City police sources said that personnel of the Sealdah Police Station became suspicious of the trio's movements within the station premises and asked for their identity documents.

Thereafter, the real identities of the three were revealed. All of them are related and are residents of Rakhine province in Myanmar.

All entered India illegally without a visa and other related documents. Before illegally entering India, they were sheltered at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.

On interrogation, Abdul Rahman admitted that they illegally entered India by paying Rs 20,000 for each of them. He had also admitted that their destination was Jammu & Kashmir where they had some prior acquaintances. He admitted that they illegally entered India through one of the porous borders in West Bengal and reached Sealdah station by train on Saturday morning, where they were nabbed.

Although he has claimed to the police that they were going to Jammu & Kashmir in search of livelihood, the investigating officials are not ruling out the possibilities of other motives behind their coming to Kolkata, including a terror angle or woman trafficking.

The three will be presented before a local court and the public prosecutor will seek their police custody.

Meanwhile, the investigating officials are interrogating them to track their local contacts with the help of whom they managed to cross the border into the state illegally.

