Three terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Nov 17 Three terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the D.H Pora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, sources said on Friday.

A senior police officer said three bodies were sighted, but were yet to be retrieved yet as the operation has not been concluded.

The gunfight started on Thursday after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After the security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

