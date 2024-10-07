Three-tier security cover established around J&K counting centres

Srinagar, Oct 7 J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Monday that the counting of votes will commence at 8 AM on October 8 as 28 counting centres have been established for 90 Assembly constituencies in 20 districts of J&K.

“There are 28 counting centres across the J&K and we are fully prepared for the counting,” the CEO said, adding that all the EVMs are securely placed in the strong rooms of all district headquarters.

He further remarked that comprehensive security arrangements have been made for the counting and three-tier security cover has been established around counting centres.

He added that adequate checkpoints have been set up within a 100-meter perimeter of each counting centre and CCTV cameras have been installed in all strong rooms where the EVMs are stored to closely monitor all activities.

“Unauthorised individuals will be restricted from entering these areas and CCTV cameras have been installed at the main entrance and throughout the entire premises of the counting centres to ensure comprehensive monitoring,” said the CEO.

He said that the counting will begin at 8 AM on October 8 and Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after 30 minutes, adding that accurate information on each round of counting will be uploaded in a timely manner.

The CEO outlined that on the counting day, strong rooms will be opened in the presence of candidates, their authorized representatives, Returning Officers (ROs)/Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), and ECI observers and the entire process will be videographed. He added that mobile phones will not be allowed inside the counting centres.

He said that two counting centres each have been set up for the Kupwara, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi Districts, three counting centres have been set up for migrants while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining districts, where the counting will take place. He added that to monitor the counting process, various counting observers have also been appointed by the ECI.

He further said that media centres have been set up at the counting centres for the press to access the latest updates, adding that only authorised personnel would be allowed entry into the counting centres. He also said that instructions have been given to closely monitor social media to prevent the spread of any rumours related to the counting.

J&K saw 64 per cent voter turnout as the political parties have fielded candidates in all 90 seats besides a record number of independents are also in the fray.

--IANS

