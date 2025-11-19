Three-time Dhanbad BJP MLA Raj Sinha selected for Jharkhand Assembly’s top honour

Dhanbad, Nov 19 Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Raj Sinha from Dhanbad has been selected for the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly’s prestigious “Outstanding MLA” award for 2025, a government statement said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by a special selection committee constituted by the Assembly.

Sinha, who is serving his third consecutive term as MLA, will receive the honour during the Jharkhand Assembly’s silver jubilee celebrations on November 22.

The award recognises lawmakers who demonstrate an active presence in the House, raise issues of public interest effectively, and make noteworthy contributions to legislative proceedings.

Officials said Sinha’s consistent advocacy for development-related issues and his active participation in Assembly debates formed the basis of his selection for the top honour.

According to Assembly sources, the silver jubilee event will also celebrate individuals from various fields for their exceptional achievements.

Families of martyrs and athletes who have excelled in cricket, hockey, football and archery since November 2023 will be honoured during the ceremony.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will attend as the chief guest, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren is scheduled to address the gathering and felicitate outstanding Assembly staff members.

Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahato on Wednesday inspected the venue and reviewed preparations for the celebrations.

The programme will be conducted in two sessions: the first will be the “Honour Session,” followed by a second session featuring cultural performances.

Renowned Bollywood singer Roop Kumar Rathore is slated to perform, while popular humourist poet Dinesh Bawra will entertain the audience with his verses.

Current and former MLAs, along with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and several dignitaries, are likely to attend the grand event.

Jharkhand is celebrating 25 years of its formation this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor