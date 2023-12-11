Three weapon-smugglers arrested in Bihar's Munger, 7 pen pistols seized from them

Patna, Dec 11 Three arms smugglers were arrested in Bihar's Munger on Monday after a brief chase, police said.

The police team also recovered 7 sophisticated pen pistols, 14 live cartridges, and Rs 1.90 lakh cash from the trio.

SDPO, Sadar, Rajesh Kumar said that the accused were arrested by a team of Kotwali police station near Ashok Stambh area.

"We have a special campaign called Roko-Toko in the state to zero-in on suspicious persons on the roads. A team headed by Kotwali SHO Dhirendra Pandey was patrolling at Bata Chowk when they saw three persons travelling on one bike. When they asked them to stop, they tried to flee from the spot. The police team chased them from Bata Chowk to Ashok Stambh area and managed to nab them," he said.

On their search, the weapons and the money were found, he added.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Jamshed alias Nafru, of Mirzapur Berhad village under Mufassil police station, Vilal Mandal and Arman Mandal, both residents of Mithupada village under Gopalnagar police station in West Bengal.

"Jamshed purchased the pen pistols from someone else and was looking for customers. Vilal and Arman came in contact with him and accordingly the deal was set to sell one pen pistol for Rs 25,000. As per the plan, Jamshed asked Vilal and Arman to come to Munger. Jamshed had handed over the pistols to Vilal and Arman and they had planned to return to West Bengal by train on Monday night," Kumar said.

The SDPO said that pen pistols are sophisticated weapons, generally used to gun down high end targets. "It was used during the Second World War and agents of intelligence agencies generally use it as a deadly weapon," he said.

"Munger is known as a hub of illegal arms manufacturing units in Bihar where AK-47 to country-made guns ('Kattas') are available but production of pen pistols has not appeared here. It looks like it was smuggled from another place. The operating procedure of a pen pistol is very easy. A person who is operating a pen pistol should remove the cap of the weapon and load a cartridge which is very small and then the normal bullets of a pistol or a revolver. It has a button which needs to be pressed for firing," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor