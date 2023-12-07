Three women arrested for smuggling charas in Bihar

Patna, Dec 7 Railway Police have arrested three women for smuggling charas in Bettiah city of Bihar.

“The three accused were carrying 4.5 kg charas valued at Rs 1 crore,” Umesh Kumar, DSP Railway of Bettiah said.

He identified the accused as Urmila Kumari, a resident of Jalandhar, Mintu Devi of Vaishali and Sapna Kumari of Motihari.

Kumar said that the three were scheduled to board Jannayak Express and were waiting at platform number one of Bettiah railway station on Wednesday evening when railway officials arrested them.

“We spotted them on Platform Number 1. Their activities looked suspicious. We initiated a search of their bags and found nine packets each containing 500 grams of high quality charas,” Kumar said.

He said that the accused were booked under NDPS act.

“During interrogation, it appeared that the contrabands were smuggled from Nepal via East Champaran district and reached Bettiah,” Kumar said.

He said that the cost of the contraband in the international market is Rs 1 crore.

“Further investigation is underway,” Kumar said.

