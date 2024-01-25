Three-year-old crushed to death by DTC bus in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 25 A three-year-old boy died after he was allegedly mowed down by a rashly-driven Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in the capital's Najafgarh area, policel said on Thursday.

A police official said that a police control room call regarding a fatal accident was received at Najafgarh police station on Wednesday following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"On reaching the spot, which was near Louis Philippe Shop, on the main Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar road in Najafgarh, Gopal a.k.a Priyanshu, a resident of Roshanpura was found injured on the spot," the official said.

The injured was rushed to RTRM Hospital in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead.

"A case under Sections 279 and 304A Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered on the complaint of the deceased boy’s father Jugender.

"The DTC driver, identified as Sunil, a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar district has been apprehended and further legal action is being taken. The body of the deceased has been preserved for autopsy examination," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor