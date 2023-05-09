Three youths arrested for firing in Delhi

New Delhi, May 9 Delhi Police have arrested three youths for firing in the open after fighting over a petty issue in the Seelampur area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Adil alias Raja (23), Faisal (23) and Asgar alias Arif (23), all residents of the J block in New Seelampur, Delhi, and the incident happened late Monday.

The official said that the accused had no previous involvement in any crime.

Two firearms were recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to police, a police control room call was received at Seelampur police station at 11:08 p.m. on Monday regarding fighting and firing following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"It was discovered that several youths were engaging in a fight within K Block. They were all familiar with one another. The altercation eventually ceased, but shortly thereafter, a group of youths arrived and discharged firearms into the air before hastily fleeing the scene," said a senior police official.

Two spent cartridges were subsequently recovered from the location. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

"A case under section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) and 27 Arms Act was registered. Three accused have been arrested and two firearms, which were used in commission of crime have been recovered," said the official.

