Three youths killed as speeding police vehicle rams into bike in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 13 Three bike-borne youths were killed after being hit by a speeding police vehicle in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, sources said on Monday.

Some of the locals alleged that the incident in Bangaon took place as the driver of the vehicle was in an inebriated state and driving at a breakneck speed.

However, the in-charge of the Bangaon Women's Police Station Aparajita Bandopadhyay, who was present in the police vehicle while the accident took place late on Sunday night, claimed that the on-coming motorcycle was speeding and hit her vehicle.

"Both me and my driver were injured in the accident," she stated.

The deceased youths have been identified as Tanmay Kritaniya, Sujit Halder and Amit Majhi -- all residents of Panchpota village under Gopalnagar Police Station.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Tension gripped the area over the accident with irate people claiming that accidents were quite common in the area owing to over-speeding police vehicles.

A huge police contingent from the Bongaon Police Station reached the spot and pacified the agitating locals.

