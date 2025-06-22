Thrissur Bus Stop Tragedy: Three Injured as Speeding Bus Rams Into Passengers, One Person Critical

In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a private bus rammed into a group of passengers waiting at a bus stop in Thrissur on Saturday afternoon, leaving at least three people injured — one of them critically.

The footage shows three women standing with umbrellas amid rainfall around noon, when the speeding bus suddenly veers off course and crashes into them. The women are seen attempting to escape the vehicle’s path, but are struck with considerable force.

A visibly stunned policeman across the road is seen reacting in shock, placing his hand on his head, while onlookers scream in horror. He then points toward the driver, who is seen fleeing the scene. Bystanders are also seen chasing after the absconding driver.

Officials confirmed that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them remains in critical condition. The bus driver has not yet been apprehended, and a search is currently underway.

Authorities are expected to take strict action once the driver is caught, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing