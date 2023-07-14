Thrissur estate owner on the run after elephant carcass discovered

Thiruvananthapuram, July 14 Acting on a tip off, the Kerala Forest Department on Friday dug out an elephant carcass from a rubber estate belonging to M.Roy at Chelakara in the state's Thrissur district.

Preliminary reports indicate that it is of a wild elephant which was buried about three weeks back, but tests would be ascertained to find out if any chemicals were used to speed up the process of decaying.

The estate owner is on the run, even as the Forest and Police officials are on his trail.

State Forest Minister A.K.Saseendran said that a probe has begun and it has to be ascertained what had happened - if the elephant was hunted or if it was buried after it was found dead. “

Appropriate action will be taken after ascertaining the real cause of death,” he said.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that the wild elephant might have got electrocuted and after it died, it was buried there. A portion of the tusks are also reported missing.

