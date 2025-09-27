Thrissur to host Asia's largest youth cultural event early next year

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala, is gearing up to host the 64th edition of the Kerala State School Arts Festival billed as Asia's largest youth cultural event, government officials said on Saturday.

Nearly 14,000 students will compete across 249 events, making it one of the largest gatherings of its kind.

The festival, scheduled from January 7 to 11, 2026, will be a five-day celebration of art, music, and culture featuring thousands of talented students from across the state.

Announcing this, State Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the state government has pledged to make the event a historic milestone.

"With 19 sub-committees working under designated chairpersons and convenors, coupled with the wholehearted support of the people of Thrissur, the festival is expected to be a grand success. To boost its reach, modern promotional tools, including a specially produced promo video, will be deployed," Sivankutty added.

"Aiming to set an example as an eco-friendly cultural gathering, strict implementation of the Green Protocol has been promised. The preparatory roadmap was laid out during a teachers' representatives' meeting held, followed by an organising committee meeting chaired by Revenue and Housing Minister K. Rajan," he said.

An expert committee led by the Director of General Education will finalise suitable venues for competitions.

Accommodation for participants and officials will be arranged in various city schools, while high-quality food will be provided to all attendees.

In addition to the state-sanctioned budget, committees have been directed to seek sponsorships to make the festival more vibrant.

Students earning an 'A Grade' will receive a cultural scholarship of Rs 1,000 each, alongside special mementos arranged through sponsorship.

"The much-awaited Golden Cup procession details will be announced shortly. With the active involvement of local representatives, institutions, and citizens, the organisers are determined to make the 64th Kerala State School Arts Festival an unforgettable cultural milestone," Sivankutty said.

