Throat-slit bodies of twins recovered in J&K’s Poonch, father arrested

Jammu, July 11 In a shocking case, the throat-slit bodies of newborn twins were recovered in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district, said officials on Thursday, adding that their father has been arrested.

The bodies of the two female babies were found in their home in the Chaijjla Kayani village of the Mendhar sub-division of the district.

The father of the babies was initially detained for questioning and later was arrested, said officials.

Authorities said immediately after receiving information about the bodies of two female babies lying in the house of Mohd Khursheed of Chajjla Keyani village, a team was rushed to the village.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A board of doctors has been constituted to carry out the post-mortem and furnish a detailed report.

Doctors said that after completion of medico-legal formalities, the bodies would be handed over to police.

The incident has sent shock waves throughout the district as it involves the fate of girl children at a time when the country is celebrating the birth, education and contribution of women to the development of the country and its democratic institutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor