Through double engine government Karnataka has become the first choice in the eyes of investors: PM Modi

“Through double engine government Karnataka has become the first choice in the eyes of investors. Owing to this India’s biggest helicopter factory, now helicopters will be manufactured in India’s Tumakuru. This will generate a business of Rs. 4 lakh crores. With the manufacturing units not only the strength of the army and defence sectors will escalate but also it will generate more employment and self-employment.” This was stated by PM Modi while inaugurating the light utility helicopter factory of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. at Tumakuru in Karnataka yesterday. It is pertinent to mention that in 2016 PM Modi laid the foundation stone of this factory of HAL. PM further said, “I took the resolution while laying the foundation stone of this factory in 2016 was to make the least dependency of India on Foreign nations for their defence requirements. Today we are making and manufacturing the majority of defence equipments including aircraft carriers, helicopters, tanks, and fighter jets in India. Since 8 years the investment in the Aerospace sector is 5 times the investment done in the last 15 years, i.e., in 2014. The PM said that the export in the army and the defence sector has also increased tremendously.

Taking a jibe at the congress government, the PM stated that in the name of HAL, the opposition shaped many conspiracies and laid allegations on the ruling government. And today this HAL is showing the actual picture and truth to the nation. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) is giving encouragement to the Defence Sector of India. HAL is making modern Tejas for the Indian Army.PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the industrial township spread over an area of 8484 acres at Tumakuru in Karnataka and said that through this township not only Karnataka but India will develop as a big Industrial sector. Karnataka has a major share in the industrial corridors. Chennai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Hyderabad, and Bengaluru-Mumbai are part of industrial corridors where work is going on. Construction of Tumakuru industrial township is being done under PM Gatishakti's national Masterplan.PM Modi emphasized and said that in the 2023 budget as compared to last year for the Jal Jeevan mission, Rs. 20k crore rupees have been increased. This budget has strengthened the foundation of powerful India.On this occasion, Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Home Affairs and defence said that the inauguration of the HAL factory in Tumakuru is a milestone in the self-reliance of the Indian Defence sector and also a tribute to the martyrs, freedom fighters, and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the defence of our nation. This also represents Mahatma Gandhi’s Swadeshi movement. That was national movement 1.0 or the first phase of our freedom and this initiation of self-reliant India is the second phase of our freedom or national movement 2.0.

PM Modi while inaugurating the India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru said, “The people of India want better services, products, and infrastructure. Fulfilling the demand for energy is a very big and vital factor. Everywhere and in each sector, there is an increasing demand for energy. The way India is developing, it is assumed that in the coming years, there will be many new cities developed. India’s demand for energy will augment in the coming times. India is one of the biggest players in the Energy sector. Here, India has brought new opportunities for investors. In Global oil demand, India’s share is 5%that will increase to 11% Gas demand will increase to 500%. The expansion of our energy sector will create opportunities for investment and collaboration. For the energy sector, the strategy of India has four major verticals, viz., domestic exploration and increase of production; diversification of supply; biofuel, biogas, and solar energy like alternative energy expansion and electric vehicle and through hydrogen decarbonization. India is the fourth biggest country with a refining capacity. The capacity of 250mm TPA is working to increase to 450mm TPA. We are working vigorously to make our refining industry indigenous, modernize and upgrade. We are upgrading our petrochemical capacity as well. We can expand the energy landscape by using our rich technology potential and growing start-up ecosystem.” Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri; Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, and CM Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai were also present on the occasion. Under various schemes and projects, PM Modi flagged off the green mobility rally in Bangalore. The rally will witness the participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help to create awareness for green fuels. In this series, PM also laid the foundation stone of two Jal Jeevan mission projects for Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru.