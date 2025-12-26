'Through visionary leadership, he empowered India economically': Rahul Gandhi on Manmohan Singh’s death anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 26 Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his death anniversary, describing him as a visionary leader whose policies empowered India economically and strengthened the nation’s global standing.

Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary at Congress office at 24, Akbar Road, New Delhi.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Humble tribute to former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his death anniversary."

He further said that Dr Singh’s leadership transformed India’s economy and uplifted millions.

“Through his visionary leadership, he empowered India economically. His historic efforts and bold decisions for the underprivileged and poor in the country gave India a new identity on the world stage. His humility, hard work and honesty will always be an inspiration to all of us,” Rahul Gandhi said in his post.

Dr Manmohan Singh, India’s 14th Prime Minister, is widely acknowledged as a distinguished economist, thinker, and scholar. He is remembered for his diligence, academic approach to governance, accessibility, and unassuming demeanour, qualities that defined his long and illustrious public career.

Born on September 26, 1932, in a village in the Punjab province of undivided India, Dr Singh displayed academic excellence from an early age. He completed his matriculation from Punjab University in 1948 before embarking on a remarkable academic journey abroad.

Dr Singh earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge in 1957 and went on to complete a D.Phil in Economics from Nuffield College, Oxford University, in 1962. His seminal book, 'India’s Export Trends and Prospects for Self-Sustained Growth', published by Clarendon Press, Oxford, in 1964, offered an early critique of India’s inward-looking trade policy and reflected his deep understanding of economic development.

His academic credentials were further strengthened through his teaching assignments at Punjab University and the prestigious Delhi School of Economics. He also served briefly at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretariat, which later led to his appointment as Secretary-General of the South Commission in Geneva between 1987 and 1990.

In 1971, Dr Singh joined the Government of India as Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Commerce. He was appointed Chief Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Finance in 1972, marking the beginning of his influential role in shaping India’s economic policies.

Over the years, Dr Singh held several key positions in public service, including Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Advisor to the Prime Minister, and Chairman of the University Grants Commission.

Dr Singh’s tenure as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996 proved to be a watershed moment in India’s economic history. At a time of severe balance-of-payments crisis, he introduced wide-ranging economic reforms that liberalised the economy and laid the foundation for sustained growth. These reforms earned him global recognition and remain inseparably linked to his vision and leadership.

Throughout his lifetime, Dr Singh received numerous national and international honours. Among the most notable were the Padma Vibhushan in 1987, the Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Centenary Award of the Indian Science Congress in 1995, and multiple international accolades, including the Asia Money and Euro Money awards for Finance Minister of the Year. He was also conferred honorary degrees by leading universities such as Cambridge and Oxford.

Dr Singh represented India at several international forums and led delegations to major global conferences, including the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Cyprus and the World Conference on Human Rights in Vienna in 1993.

In his political career, Dr Manmohan Singh served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1991 and as Leader of Opposition between 1998 and 2004. He was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 22, 2004, and assumed office for a second term on May 22, 2009, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, intellect, and service to the nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor