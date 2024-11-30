‘Thugbandhan' won’t work in Delhi: Kuljeet Chahal over Cong-AAP’s alliance speculation

New Delhi, Nov 30 As speculation grows about a potential coalition between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress for upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leader and Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Saturday mince no words in dismissing the alliance, saying that the 'mahagathbandhan or thugbandhan' doesn't stand a chance as the BJP will emerge victorious in ensuing elections.

Speaking to IANS, Chahal said, "It doesn't matter for the BJP whether the Congress and AAP will do a 'Gathbandhan' or a 'Thagbandhan.' They formed alliance in Maharashtra and Haryana but they didn't get success in it. On the other hand, the BJP has delivered on numerous development fronts. The people have shown unwavering faith in our governance in the past,” Chahal added.

Chahal further dismissed the possibility of an alliance changing the political landscape, asserting that the BJP’s strong track record of development and public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure their success.

"When AAP was formed, they opposed Congress, calling leaders like Sheila Dikshit and Sonia Gandhi corrupt. But now, when their political fortunes are fading, they are aligning with the same people," he said.

He added that no matter what alliances are formed, Delhi’s future remains with the BJP.

Chahal's criticism of the purported alliance came in the backdrop of two parties exploring joining forces against the BJP's bandwagon, ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.

Notably, the Congress announced on Friday that it would contest the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections independently. Delhi Congress president, Devender Yadav, confirmed that the party would fight all 70 seats alone, ruling out any coalition with AAP.

Chahal also made a strong statement regarding alleged corruption, warning that those involved in scams, even if on bail, would eventually face justice.

“Those who are out on bail today will eventually end up in jail,” he said.

“The BJP stands firm, and with PM Modi’s leadership, the lotus will bloom in Delhi," he added.

As the elections approach, all major parties are positioning themselves for a tough contest, with BJP confident in its prospects regardless of the opposition’s moves.

