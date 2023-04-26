Thunderstorm, rain to bring down mercury in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 26 The Met Department in Rajasthan has predicted thunderstorms and rain for the next three days which will bring down the mercury in the state.

"Weather will change again in Rajasthan from Wednesday and there will be light rain or drizzle with thunderstorms. This change in the weather will be seen in the areas of South-Western Rajasthan," the Department said.

Due to intermittent thunderstorms in the past few days, the temperature in Rajasthan has gone below normal for this time of the year.

Mornings have remained pleasant amid the scorching summer season.

Radheshyam Sharma, director of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, said that due to the activation of a new Western Disturbance, the weather will start changing in some parts of Kota, Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions of southern Rajasthan later this afternoon.

Strong winds and clouds in the sky will further bring down the temperature.

Due to the effect of this system, there may be light rain or drizzle along with thunderstorms at some places.

"From Thursday, the effect of this system will increase. There will be thunderstorms, strong winds and light rain in more than 20 districts including parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota divisions."

According to weather experts, the maximum effect of this system will be seen from April 28 to 30.

Light to moderate rain and thundershower with wind speed up to 50 kmph may occur over the entire state.

Due to this, after April 28, the temperature in the state will also drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

As a result of the continuous thunderstorm activities in Rajasthan, the temperature has gone below normal.

The maximum temperature in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Alwar, Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur has dipped 2 to 6 degrees Celsius below normal.

Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was 2 degrees below normal.

Similarly, Kota and Ganganagar recorded 21 degree Celsius each and Churu had 21.8 degrees.

Last year on April 25, the maximum day temperature in all the cities of Rajasthan was between 40 and 44 degree Celsius.

On April 25 2022, the lowest day temperature was 40.4 degrees in Udaipur, while the highest was 43.9 degrees in Barmer.

This April 25, the highest maximum temperature was 41.9 degrees in Banswara, while the lowest was 34 degrees in Alwar.



