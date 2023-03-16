Tibetan Chinese woman held from India-Nepal border in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Patna, March 16 A Tibetan-origin Chinese woman was held during vehicle checking at the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Thursday, police said.

The Sitamarhi police were doing vehicle checking in Sonbarsa block on the border and intercepted a vehicle in which the woman was travelling. Asked about the purpose of traveling on this route, the Chinese national, named Yenki, 44, was found to neither speak Hindi nor any other Indian language or Nepalese.

Of the others in the car, Vishwa Kumar Lama, Sanju Lama and Kamla Lama were identified as Nepalese nationals, and Mohammad Salauddin as a native of West Champaran district.

The Indian and Nepalese nationals presented the valid documents but Yenki was not carrying a passport or visa. During interrogation, it was also revealed that she came to India in 2017 and 2018 to attend Kaal Chakra Puja in Bodh Gaya. She further revealed that the purpose of her visit was Kaal Chakra Puja this year too. She stayed in Bodh Gaya and attended the Kaal Chakra Puja where Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama was the chief guest.

