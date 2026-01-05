Tickets for R-Day 2026 events available through Aamantran app: Official

New Delhi, Jan 5 Tickets for the Republic Day celebrations in 2026 can now be purchased through the Aamantran mobile app, the Ministry of Defence announced on Monday.

In a post on social media platform X, the Ministry of Defence said the app will facilitate ticket purchases for key events associated with the Republic Day celebrations, including the Republic Day Parade on January 26, the full dress rehearsal of the Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 28, and the Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 29.

"Tickets for #RepublicDayCelebrations2026 can now be purchased through the Aamantran Mobile App," the Ministry said in the post.

The post further stated that tickets can be purchased for the Republic Day Parade scheduled for January 26, the Beating the Retreat full dress rehearsal on January 28, and the Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 29.

The Ministry said the Aamantran app is available for download through the government’s official app store at Gov.in. Tickets can also be accessed through the official website, aamantran.mod.gov.in.

Republic Day celebrations mark the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950, and are among the country's most significant national events.

The Republic Day Parade, held annually at Kartavya Path in the national capital, features marching contingents, tableaux and displays by the armed forces and other participants, and is attended by large numbers of spectators.

Republic Day celebrations also provide an opportunity for citizens to witness ceremonial traditions and public participation events associated with the armed forces and national institutions.

The Beating the Retreat ceremony, traditionally held at Vijay Chowk, marks the formal conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations and includes performances by military bands from the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Ministry of Defence has, in recent years, increasingly relied on digital platforms to streamline access and improve crowd management for such large-scale national events.

--IANS

