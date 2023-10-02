Tickets in Rajasthan Assembly polls to be given on merit, says Pilot

Jaipur, Oct 2 Congress Working Committee member Sachin Pilot on Monday said that this time, tickets for the coming Rajasthan Assembly polls will be given on merit instead of "Tera Mera" (personal loyalties).

"This time, ticket allotment will be purely on merit. It must be on merit. Tickets will be distributed on the basis of those who are strong on the ground and are likely to win. The party will make the final decision very soon. There is continuous discussion on tickets. Our observers are continuously visiting villages and taking feedback from Congress workers," he told media at the state Congress headquarters.

"Our biggest asset is our workers. I am repeatedly saying that if the workers stay with us then there will be no problem in winning," he added.

On the question of criteria for ticket distribution, Pilot said: "The criteria is that we have to give tickets to the winner who has the ability to win. The party will give him a symbol."

Pilot further advocated fighting alone instead of in an alliance in Rajasthan, denying the need for an alliance.

"INDIA is our alliance at the national level. In Rajasthan, elections are held between Congress and BJP. Compared to BJP, Congress is so strong in Rajasthan that it can form a government with full majority on its own," he said.

On the question of giving a chance to the youth, Pilot said: "When the final list comes, you will see that all the youth were given a chance last time. More youth will be given opportunities this time. Winnability will be the biggest criterion. Our youth will give priority to all SC, ST, OBC and Dalit people. We cannot ignore winnability. Therefore an in-depth discussion is taking place. Feedback is being collected in this perspective.

"We will form the government on the basis of Congress workers."

