Tiger Attack in UP: Farm Labourer Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Lakhimpur Kheri

A 25-year-old farm labourer was killed by a tiger in the Majhgain range of the Dudhwa buffer zone area here, officials said on Tuesday, October 29 to new agency PTI.

Baburam, a resident of Rajapurwa under the Majhgain police limits, was at work when the tiger that strayed from nearby forests attacked him and dragged him into the sugarcane fields on Monday afternoon. The partially eaten body was recovered in the evening.

Deputy Director of Dudhwa Buffer Zone Sundaresh rushed to the spot after receiving news of the labourer's death. Field Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Lalit Verma confirmed the incident and said appropriate action regarding compensation to the victim would be taken after an inquiry.

Meanwhile, South Kheri forest division officials trapped a leopard in a cage at the Manjhra cattle farm under the Shardanagar forest range on Tuesday morning.

"A leopard, whose movements around Manjhra farm, close to Indira Manoranjan Van in Mahewaganj area had been reported since long, was successfully caged on Tuesday," Divisional Forest Officer, South Kheri Sanjay Biswal told PTI. He added that a medical team was called in to examine the leopard and details about the gender, age, health and other physical aspects would be provided after the physical examination report arrives.